King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Get Innovative For 'Pleura' Video

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have released a music video for their new song "Pleura", which features live footage that the band filmed just last night (February 17th).
The track comes from their forthcoming album "L.W.", which is set to be released on February 26th and the single follows the release of the previous songs from the record If Not Now, Then When?" and "O.N.E.".
The new video was directed by John Angus Stewart. He had this to say about the clip, "I think a true document of live music shouldn't rely entirely on editing.
"There is something that happens with the way we perceive images, if something 'live' is too produced, your mind sort of loses interest. With this format, we wanted to leave the editing up to the viewer.
"The decision of who to look at, and at what time determines each individual viewing experience. With each watch your experience will be completely different, which mirrors Gizzard's experience playing the song live. The process is the same, yet the result is different." Watch for yourself below:
King Gizzard Meet Goal Of Five Albums Released In A Year
