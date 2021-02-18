Rodrigo y Gabriela Reveal 'Street Fighter Mas' Video and Announce EP

Rodrigo y Gabriela are celebrating Kamasi Washington's 40th birthday by sharing their cover of "Street Fighter Mas," which comes from their forthcoming "The Jazz EP".

The new EP is set to be released digitally and standard vinyl this Friday, February 18th and the band will also be offering a special limited edition individually numbered vinyl version on orange vinyl (just 3000 copies worldwide).

Rodrigo said of the Kamasi Washington cover, "It was a no-brainer for us. Kamasi is one of the most exciting jazz musicians out there and 'Street Fighter Mas' has such a good groove."



"It was a challenge for us," added Gabriela, "recreating the instruments with just two guitars, so it became a kind of game. We had to change a few bits and pieces, especially in how I interpreted the drum parts on my guitar."



The EP will also feature covers of Snarky Puppy's "Lingus" and flamenco-guitar legend Vicente Amigo joins them on a rendition of Astor Piazzolla's "Oblivion."



"When you play someone else's music," says Rodrigo, "you need to get outside your own headspace, and learn from scratch, it's a real challenge. We had great fun, we hope you like it too."

Watch the "Street Fighter Mas" video below:

