Traffic Legend Jim Capaldi's 'Short Cut Draw Blood' Remastered

Cover art courtesy BAM Music Marketing

Traffic legend Jim Capaldi's acclaimed third solo album, "Short Cut Draw Blood", has been remastered and released digitally by Island Records and in now available at digitally retailers and streaming platforms.

We were sent the following details by BAM Music Marketing: Whilst Capaldi was most recognized as Traffic's drummer, he was also one of the group's principal songwriters alongside Steve Winwood, co-writing hits including 'Paper Sun' and 'Dear Mr. Fantasy'. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, Capaldi was also the recipient of 5 ASCAP and BMI Awards.

This was Jim's first album recorded after the breakup of Traffic and a commercial breakthrough with two top 30 hit singles; It's All Up to You (#27) and Love Hurts (#4), there is a common viewpoint that Jim's version is the one that 'nails it'. The album also entered the charts in several other countries.

Recorded between 1974-75 at the illustrious Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Sheffield, Alabama and Island Studios, London, the album included a heavy Traffic contingent including Steve Winwood and Chris Wood, Rebop and Rosko Gee with a stellar cast of musicians including Chris Spedding, Roger Hawkins, David Hood, Barry Beckett, Pete Carr, Jimmy Johnson, Paul Kossoff from Free, Remi Kabaka, Rico Rodriguez and others.

'Goodbye Love' opens the album. Winwood's bass playing rhythmic piano and Hammond pin down this soulful groove. Capaldi uses a drum machine whilst Rebop Kwaku Baah and Remi Kabaka provide more 'traditional' pockets of percussion. Ray Allen punches out a trademark virtuoso on the sax - a man who would become a staple of Jim's touring line-up.

Another cover is Jim's take on The Slickers 'Johnny Too Bad'. A genteel reggae groove with a few minor lyrical adjustments referencing Birmingham and Basing Street Studios. Other Island artists would cover the tune including Jimmy Cliff and Bob Marley - another close and lifelong friend of Jim's.

'Living on a Marble' is equally spiky with Jim delivering his unmistakable driving vocals and again highlighting the gap between 'us and them'.

'Boy with a Problem' deals with the addiction problems of his Traffic colleague Chris Wood. Ironically Paul Kossoff who blasts out a fiery jaw dropping solo on the track would also fall foul of addiction.

'Keep on Trying' is a studio jam with Jim delivering a loose narrative to complement its infectious house party-like groove and Rico Rodrigues (trombone from Cuba) and Ray Allen (sax) deliver carefree solo's - it's Jim and the band having fun.

Closing track 'Seagull' is a refined ballad with Jim joined by Chris Wood, Steve Winwood and Remi. A tranquil finish to a varied and accomplished album. The material also worked spectacularly in a live setting. This was to be Jim's last album for island, until "Some Come Running, released in 1988.

Short Cut Draw Blood Tracklisting:

1. Goodbye Love2. It's All Up to You3. Love Hurts4. Johnny Too Bad5. Short Cut Draw Blood6. Living on a Marble7. Boy with a Problem8. Keep on Trying9. Seagull

