Blue October Share 'Moving On (So Long)' Fan Collaboration Video

Blue October have released a new video for their song "Moving On (So Long)," and the clip was a collaboration with fans who shared the obstacles that they are overcoming.

The song comes from the band's latest studio album, "This Is What I Live For", which was released last October. Justin Furstenfeld said of the new video, "I'm so happy to have created this heartfelt piece of pure truth with all of you."

He expanded, "Hey guys, I just wanted to say that I'm proud of all of you," says Justin Furstenfeld from San Marcos, TX, on the day his heat, electricity and water were finally restored. "We've going through covid, job insecurities, separation, isolation, in-home schooling, political insanity, riots, social distancing, and now the Ice Age."



"We are all still here, and ready for the next crazy sh*t to be thrown our way. Take time to stop and realize you made it through some of the craziest-ass sh*t known to woman-and-mankind. Be proud, damn it. I don't think you guys have been told how badass you are lately." Watch the video below:

