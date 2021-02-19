.

Ten Years After Want Fans To Rock Their Song

Keavin Wiggins | 02-19-2021

Contest promo courtesy Chipster

Ten Years After are celebrating the upcoming release of "A Sting in the Tale - Deluxe Edition" by inviting fans to perform "Land of the Vandals", the opening track from the record.

We were sent the following details: Guitarist/vocalist Marcus Bonfanti walks you through the track as he recorded it, and then it's up to you to put your spin on it and actually play along with Ric Lee, Chick Churchill and Colin Hodgkinson.

The band will personally pick the one they like best and then invite you to a one on one Zoom call where you can spend time chatting with the band. Additional runners up will pick up some cool merch, so pick up your guitar and head over to Deko Entertainment to download the track and get started.

The album is set to be released on March 19th. Find more details here and watch the video below:


