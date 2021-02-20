Har Mar Superstar Team With Kam Franklin and Jackie Venson

Har Mar Superstar has released a new track called "Another Century" that features Kam Franklin and Jackie Venson. The song comes from the forthcoming album, "Roseville", which is set to be released on March 5th.

Sean Tillmann (Har Mar Superstar) had this to say about how the collaboration came about, "I had the pleasure of meeting Jackie Venson through Sabrina Ellis when we were first starting Heart Bones.

"Jackie was gracious enough to play bass with us at our first gigs in Texas. I was completely blown away when I came to our backstage in San Antonio to find her live streaming a solo guitar performance for her fans that was utterly mind melting and oozing with technical wizardry and personality for days.

"Not too long after that we met Kam Franklin when her killer band, The Suffers (Houston, TX), supported our big, final performance of the Dirty Dancing soundtrack at home in Minneapolis at First Ave.

"Their set was a big band soul odyssey that I was floored by, and Kam's voice filled the room with ease while I watched her win over the sold out 1500 person crowd like she'd known each of them personally her whole life. Her kind of stage presence is what made me want to be a musician my whole life, and I was beaming from side stage.

"Earlier this year I was tweeting about my excitement at how the album, Roseville, was coming together and both Kam and Jackie started a thread saying they wanted to throw down on a track, and I had just the one. 'Another Century' had started as a jam in the studio room (pre-COVID) with my bandmates Aaron Baum, Ryan Mach, and Adam Hurlburt. The song was cool, but it needed something more that I couldn't quite put my finger.

"Kam and Jackie came calling like lightning rods from the heavens, and I knew they were the two for the job of making this song live up to the potential it had.

"Kam refined, rewrote, and sang the first verse and add to the choruses with confidence and quickness that needed no revision or editing. Jackie had the vibe in her pocket right away, and if anything we underused her monstrous talents because I could listen to her shred over the whole thing on loop all day.

"The song was made whole by my new friends/members of this growing musical family, and I couldn't be more proud to share it with the world. I am a lucky person surrounded by so many talented friends." Check out the song here.

