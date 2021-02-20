Kid Rock Using Pandemic To Make New Album

Kid Rock has revealed that one blessing has come from the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, it has afforded him time to really work on songs in the studio for the follow-up to his 2017 effort "Sweet Southern Sugar".

Rock spoke with Meltdown from the Detroit radio station WRIF and was asked about a new album and he responded, "This COVID thing has been crazy for everybody. And my heart goes out to everybody who's been affected by it, especially people who've lost people.

"But it's kind of afforded me... I haven't had this feeling since my first big record, 'Devil Without A Cause', where I've had this much time to sit around and re-write, zero in, replay, just meticulously go song to song to song.

"And I've got 18 that I'm in love with now, and four more that I wanna record. And I don't know what the hell I'm gonna do with them. But thank God I've got my studio. That's been my saving grace through this thing."

