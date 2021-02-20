.

Quiet Like A Thief Release 'Window Pain' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-20-2021

Photo courtesy CarryThe4

Quiet Like A Thief have released a music video for their new single "Window Pain". The song is the second track revealed from the band's forthcoming debut EP that will be arriving this spring.

The band was born out of the friendship of Alex Kouvaris and Ryan Sweeney. They had this to say bout the new single, "We're lucky enough to have this kind of friendship, where lyrics are formed based on talks we've had.

"The meaning behind 'Window Pain' is although we were groomed to follow the outdated vision that our parents did (high school, college, marriage, kids), in the current day and age we're living in, it's just not realistic for a lot of people, and that's PERFECTLY okay." Watch the video below:


