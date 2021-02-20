Unreleased Gary Moore Blues Collection Previewed

(hennemusic) A new collection of previously-unreleased blues material by Gary Moore, "How Blue Can You Get", will be released on April 30. The album contains four originals, and four songs previously recorded and made famous by classic bluesmen like Elmore James, Sonny Thompson, Memphis Slim and BB King.
After making a name for himself in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and his numerous stints with classic rockers Thin Lizzy in the 1970s, Moore set out on a lengthy and successful solo career as a blues-based guitarist before his 2011 passing at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain.
"It's our hope that current and future generations of music fans discover and re-discover Gary Moore, revelling in the artistry of not just a great guitarist, but a supremely talented musician," says the team at Provogue Records. "Back to the future with Gary Moore."
Available on limited edition Orange Marble LP and Blue LP, as well as digital, CD and a Deluxe CD Box, "How Blue Can You Get" is being previewed with the track "In My Dreams" here.
