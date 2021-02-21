.

Flying Cupid Gets Animated For 'Into The Light'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2021

Photo courtesy Adrenaline

Metal solo project Flying Cupid has released an animated music video for their new single "Into The Light", which is second track revealed from the forthcoming album "All Turns To Dust".

Flying Cupid is the solo project of 19-year-old Indian-born guitarist and composer Abhiruk Patowary. He had this to say about the new video, "The animation process revolves basically around the main character walking through a vast desert to find a lost ruined temple."

"The character enters the temple and explores to find it's filled with spirit entities. He is consumed by the temple and its spirit entities. The character is swallowed and transporting him to some kind of afterlife.

"He is then faced with struggle to find his way out, which is a metaphor about fighting his personal demons and finding his way 'back to the light' to return to this plane of reality.

"It closes with the character victorious, having completed his journey and ending with him looking up to a beautiful sunlit sky surrounded by an oasis." Watch the video below:


