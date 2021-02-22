American Tears Go 'Woke' With New Single

Mark Mangold's American Tears have released their new single "Woke". The track comes from the group's comeback album "Free Angel Express", which was released through Deko Entertainment.

Chipster sent over these details: American Tears released their first record, Branded Bad, on Columbia Records in 1974, it's second, Tear Gas, in 1975, and its final for Columbia, Powerhouse in 1977 before keyboard player Mark Mangold reformed them in 2018.

The latest, Free Angel Express features Alex Landenburg (Stratovarius, Kamelot, Rhapsody, Cyhra) on drums, with guest appearances by Barry Sparks (UFO, Dokken), Doug Howard (Touch, Utopia, Edgar Winter Band) and Charlie Calv (Angel, Shotgun Symphony). Stream "Woke" below:

Related Stories

Singled Out: American Tears' Fire Down Below

News > American Tears