Kissing Candice 'Raise Her' With New Video

Kissing Candice have released a music video for their brand new single "Raise Her". The song is the first track that was written for their forthcoming album that they expect to release later this year.

Guitarist Dreamer (Tom Sciro) had this to say, "'Raise Her' is a complete serotonin overload, saturated in fetishism from all aspects. The song explores and exploits the different and varied ways humans tend to indulge themselves in whatever gets them off.

"This could include all things sensual and sexual, all the way to having power, control, and even extreme fetishism including violence, blood, and everything dark."

Bassist Grip (Mike Grippo) added, "'Raise Her 'was one of the first songs we wrote for the new album. After the love for the closing track 'Unravelled' on our previous EP, we went into the studio with the idea of doing something out of the box for us.

"Rather than focus on the heavy instrumentation most of our listeners are used to, we went in a more brooding direction with 'Raise Her' while including some of our darkest lyrics to date. It explores the darkness that resides in the back of people's minds.

"We had wanted to release 'Unravelled' as a single last cycle but ended up not doing so. So it was a no brainer for us to get one of the more strange and different tracks from the album out as one of our first singles... to show the variety of sounds we have coming soon.

The darkness in 'Raise Her' was also extremely fun to convey visually in the music video. We all unanimously had the same idea for it, and are all very excited with how the video came out. We haven't ever been this anxious to see how our fan base receives a song and video thus far!



Singer Aunt Donna (Joey Simpson) said of the video, "I want people to watch this music video and walk away saying 'what the hell did I just watch?!? I think I like it... '

"This video is just another visual piece of the new album. When everything is finally released it's gonna be one hell of a horror movie! This video is just another visual piece from the new album, when everything is finally released it's gonna be one hell of a horror movie" Watch it below:

