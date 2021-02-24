Dropkick Murphys Deliver 'Middle Finger' And Announce Album

Dropkick Murphys are streaming their brand new single "Middle Finger". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album, "Turn Up That Dial," which is set to hit stores on April 30th.

Ken Casey had the following to say about the new effort, "On this record, the overall theme is the importance of music, and the bands that made us who we are.

"We just hope [the album] takes people's minds off their troubles. We're so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart. 25 years ago, somebody bet me 30 bucks I couldn't form a band with three weeks' notice to open for his band.

"As kids, we'd never been out of New England and here we are - we've made ten records and have been all over the globe. If there's a message to this album, it's 'put your fist up and play it loud.'" Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Dropkick Murphys Plan Free Virtual St. Patrick's Day Event

Bruce Springsteen Does Remote Jam With Dropkick Murphys

Bruce Springsteen To Join Dropkick Murphys On Livestream

Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

News > Dropkick Murphys