Kenny Chesney Delivers 'Knowing You' As New Single

Kenny Chesney has released his latest single "Knowing You" to radio. The track comes from his latest studio album, "Here and Now", which he released last April.
He had this to say about the song, "We all have those people in our lives, who set you on fire with possibilities, make everything mean more in the moment and forever after that. It's so technicolor and alive, you may not even realize when you're in it. But when it's done, you have to smile because you're so much more for knowing them, so much more because of every second you shared.
"Maybe they left you to chase a dream, maybe circumstances pulled you apart, maybe they died, but wherever they are, you know they're bringing all that to that place - because that's what they do. It's what they did for you, and you can only be grateful for what you experienced." Stream the song below:
