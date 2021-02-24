.

Singled Out: Zero Theorem's Joke

Keavin Wiggins | 02-24-2021

EP cover art

Zero Theorem recently released an animated video for their new single "Joke," from their "The Killing II" EP and to celebrate we asked vocalist Caesar to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The song reflects the illusory nature of the self, both in cyberspace and the physical world. No one is entirely what they may think or claim to be, even the most insightful among us. Moreover, today's technological trends and social platforms seem to have amplified our tendency toward self-delusion.

Maintaining a healthy sense of humility and open-mindedness can be challenging under more traditional circumstances. However, the need for critical reflection and honest self-representation is rapidly growing alongside our modern advancements.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and stream the EP here


