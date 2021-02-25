.

Moonspell Share 'The Hermit Saints' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-25-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Moonspell

Moonspell have released a music video for their new single "The Hermit Saints". The track comes from their new studio album, "Hermitage," which is hitting stores tomorrow, February 26th.

Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro had this to say, ""'The Hermit Saints' unveils even further secrets about our forthcoming album: Hermitage Make no mistake: this is a METAL song played according to Moonspell's own signature and rules.

"This song tells you about the holiness and unholiness of men, about the duality between saints and sinners. It tells of the fever that makes us cross into the desert of our own existences, perpetually looking out for the cure, that will never come until we change our ways.

"Many might go. Few will come back. Lock the gates, behold 'The Hermit Saints'!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Moonspell Share 'The Hermit Saints' Video

Moonspell Announce Intimate Halloween Show

Moonspell Reissuing Classic Album

Moonspell Announce Deluxe Reissue Of Sin/Pecado

Moonspell Release New Video For Upcoming Live Package

News > Moonspell



advertisement
Day In Rock

Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped- Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic- Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

Bruce Springsteen Accepts Plea Deal And DWI Charge Dropped

Angus Young Explains Inspiration For AC/DC Classic

Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors

The Dead Year (Darkest Hour, Daughters Of Mara) Share First Single

The Black Crowes Have 'Piles' Of Unreleased Music

AFI 'Looking Tragic' With New Video

Why Of Mice & Men Are Focusing On Releasing EPs

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video