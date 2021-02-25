Moonspell Share 'The Hermit Saints' Video

Moonspell have released a music video for their new single "The Hermit Saints". The track comes from their new studio album, "Hermitage," which is hitting stores tomorrow, February 26th.
Vocalist Fernando Ribeiro had this to say, ""'The Hermit Saints' unveils even further secrets about our forthcoming album: Hermitage Make no mistake: this is a METAL song played according to Moonspell's own signature and rules.
"This song tells you about the holiness and unholiness of men, about the duality between saints and sinners. It tells of the fever that makes us cross into the desert of our own existences, perpetually looking out for the cure, that will never come until we change our ways.
"Many might go. Few will come back. Lock the gates, behold 'The Hermit Saints'!" Watch the video below:
