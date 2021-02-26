KISS Add New Leg To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) KISS have announced dates for a late 2021 series of shows in Australia that will be part of the legendary band's End Of The Road farewell tour, which will be resuming this summer.

The seven-date, three-week run will open in Perth on November 14, and see the band hit Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up in Townsville on December 4.

A KISS Army fan club presale begins Friday, February 26 at 3pm local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, March 5 at 12noon local time.

The band are currently scheduled to resume their farewell trek in Europe in June before regrouping with special guest David Lee Roth for rescheduled US dates that are set to begin in August. See the new dates and watch a promo for the new tour leg here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

