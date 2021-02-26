KISS Add New Leg To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) KISS have announced dates for a late 2021 series of shows in Australia that will be part of the legendary band's End Of The Road farewell tour, which will be resuming this summer.
The seven-date, three-week run will open in Perth on November 14, and see the band hit Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up in Townsville on December 4.
A KISS Army fan club presale begins Friday, February 26 at 3pm local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, March 5 at 12noon local time.
The band are currently scheduled to resume their farewell trek in Europe in June before regrouping with special guest David Lee Roth for rescheduled US dates that are set to begin in August. See the new dates and watch a promo for the new tour leg here.
Kissing Candice 'Raise Her' With New Video
Paul Stanley Addresses KISS Eddie Van Halen Rumor
Gene Simmons Believes Young Fans Killed Rock
KISS Star Gene Simmons Teams With Gibson For New Collection
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video 2020 In Review
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
KISS' Gene Simmons Saved Ace Frehley's Life Multiple Times 2020 In Review
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins 2020 In Review
KISS Break Guinness World Records With NYE Livestream
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone- Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album- Of Mice & Men Stream New Song'- KISS- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Reaches New Milestone
Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album
Of Mice & Men Stream New Song 'Anchor'
Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'
Peter Frampton Takes On Roxy Music Classic In New Video
Drive-By Truckers' Jay Gonzalez Shares Duet With Michael Cerveris
Magnus Karlsson's Heart Healer Release 'This Is Not The End' Video
Black Orchid Empire Release 'Pray To The Creature' Video