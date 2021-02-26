Metallica To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Metallica will be returning to TV next week. The band has announced that they will performing on CBS-TV's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 3.
The broadcast will mark the second appearance on the late night program in a month for the band, who rocked a virtual performance of "Enter Sandman" from their California headquarters on a special edition of the show following Super Bowl LV on February 7.
Metallica's latest live album, "S&M2", debuted in the US Top 5 upon its release last year; the project presents material from the group's two fall 2019 shows with the San Francisco Symphony as the pair officially opened the new Chase Center. Read more here.
