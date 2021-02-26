Metallica To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Metallica will be returning to TV next week. The band has announced that they will performing on CBS-TV's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 3.

The broadcast will mark the second appearance on the late night program in a month for the band, who rocked a virtual performance of "Enter Sandman" from their California headquarters on a special edition of the show following Super Bowl LV on February 7.

Metallica's latest live album, "S&M2", debuted in the US Top 5 upon its release last year; the project presents material from the group's two fall 2019 shows with the San Francisco Symphony as the pair officially opened the new Chase Center. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

