Robin McAuley Heralds New Album With 'Standing On The Edge' Video

Robin McAuley has released a video for his brand new single "Standing On The Edge". The song is the title track to his forthcoming solo album, which is set to be released on May 7th.

He had this to say about the record, "It was hard not to draw reference from the dreaded pandemic we all found ourselves in, and still do, so I just spat out what I was feeling and 'Standing On The Edge' seemed an appropriate title to describe the current climate.

"In contrast to that however, songs like 'Run Away' harken back to my childhood years, racing across the fields next to our house trying to beat the rain home. I'm still running all these years later!! : )

Alessandro sent me this beautiful music and this lyric and melody came together quite quickly. It's very simple and childlike and I really like how this song turned out.

"'Wanna Take A Ride' on the other hand was just me desperate to get out of the house during lockdown and head to the beach. Top down, throttle wide open, and a stiff middle finger to Covid. I crank this SO LOUD in my car. Makes me smile! : )

"Perhaps this record is not everything I ever wanted to say or record in a solo effort, but it's how I felt at the time. I'm far from being done. Hope you like what you hear." Watch the video below:

