Singled Out: Gypsy Pistoleros' Lost In A Town Called Nowhere'

Gypsy Pistoleros released a video for their new single "Lost In A Town Called Nowhere" and to celebrate Gypsy Lee Pistolero gives us a special walk through the lyrics and expands of the inspiration for some of the lines. Here is the story:

A story of life in a dystopian World, or maybe today!

Lost in Town called Nowhere

Walk down the boulevard of broken dreams,

Turn left down the avenue of all regrets,

Keep right on, on a the road of all despair,

That's where you'll find us.. Lost in a town, a town called nowhere

(Wherever you are in lockdown, or even in your own mind)

So please tell me where it all went wrong, I'm lost in a town called nowhere

Amongst the wild, the wasted, the damned and the lost,

They never stopped me from dreaming

Where no one ever really sees your face,

Lost in a town called nowhere,

Let's get out of this place, change our lives and our fate,

Never stopped us believing

Come on take my hand

We're gonna get out and live our lives, escape from this town called nowhere,

Forget all the lies, the defeats and the jibes, come on we're gonna fly,

So lets break down this darkened wall, that's stopped us all from achieving,

There's nothing to stop us from changing it all, come on break down that wall,

Come on, take my hand

(Anyone can change their life!!! Fukk the Puppet masters, governments!! Just make up your mind to LIVE the life you want! Never stop dreaming, or believing)

So yeah come on one and all, as we run down the road to somewhere,

The truth not the lies, to a life where we find, a better world for us all,

When we get out and find much more, A World which we all can believe in,

Forget all the fears , all the doubts and the tears, Coz there's something more,

Please tell me what we're searching for, A place called somewhere,

The truth not the lies, a life where we find a better World for us all,

Come on grab some life, escape from this town called nowhere,

Get out of this place, change our lives and our fate, Come on break down the door,

( I have lived with ADHD all my life, fukked up! But always chasing my dreams!!! )

Now I know what we're searching for, A place called somewhere,

Come on we're gonna fly,

Break down that door, run down the road to somewhere,

The truth not the lies, a life where we find a better World for us all,

A place called somewhere

Come on we're gonna fly

(A message to everyone that has been lost, desperate, tomorrow is a new day!!! Write that song, learn the guitar, write that novel, do something artistic & beautiful & fukk the non believers!!! You only live once. So start living!!!! Run down the road to somewhere!!!)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the upcoming album 'The Mescalito Vampires' here

