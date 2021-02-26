Singled Out: Seth Samuelson Cocquit's Old Timer

Seth Samuelson Cocquit released his brand new single "Old Timer" today (February 26th) and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

I think "Old Timer" must have collected dust for four years before I recorded it in Nashville. Originally, it was just a song to play for family at special gatherings, and, admittedly, something me and my buddies in Harvest Sons would sneak into sets between the same overplayed dive bar covers around Illinois. My best buddy, Nik, who plays guitar in Harvest Sons, kept telling me it's probably one of the better songs I've written, so I decided to record it. In August 2019, my wife, daughter, and I headed down to Nashville to see my sister and her family. Clint, my brother-in-law, came up playing guitar on Broadway in Nashville for years until he started playing guitar for Cole Swindell. Long story short, "Old Timer" got recorded in a weekend at Clint's studio, aside from a couple trips back and forth from Central IL to Central TN in the fall of 2019. I knew the vibe I was going for at the time because I was listening to and loving pretty much anything Dave Cobb was working on (Tyler Childers, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Brent Cobb). We finished production and mastering and all that by December 2019.

You know what comes next... 2020. Only the worst year of our generation.

I had planned on releasing this song in February of 2020, but then, of course, stupid COVID happened, and it felt like there was no point in releasing any music or doing anything at all except binge-watching Netflix and trying to keep all the anxiety at bay.

So, this song collected more dust, which is fitting for a song about an old timer I guess. Fast forward to a release date in 2021.

Somewhere in the deep, dark, crap-infested year that was 2020, I decided "Old Timer" would be the song I launch my solo project with. It's too personal of a song to be released anywhere else. Writing it came as naturally as throwing on a pair of shoes in the morning. The song feels great to listen to with the windows down on a warm day. The drum work on this track is that of the one and only Hubert Payne (of Little Big Town and The Network), as well as the bass work of Adam Cunningham (Cole Swindell), and piano/organ work of Josh Schultz (Cole Swindell).

The song will be followed by another single in May '21, "Midwest Stars."

