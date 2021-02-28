Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming video of a 1990 performance of "Mansion On The Hill" from the newly-released live package "Way Down In The Rust Bucket."
The lead single from "Ragged Glory" is among the tracks captured during a rare club show before just fans at the Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA on November 13, 1990 just two months after the release of the album as the band warmed up for an impending arena tour in support of the project.
The group rocked a three-hour-plus performance over three sets, with songs like "Love And Only Love" and "Like A Hurricane" both stretching past ten minutes each; the evening also marked the live debut of "Danger Bird", a track from Young's 1975 album "Zuma", as well as material from "Ragged Glory."
"This show is one of my all-time Crazy Horse favorites," shared Young recently. The album and concert film of "Way Down In The Rust Bucket" is now available in multiple formats, including 4LP, 2 CD and a box set edition that includes both formats and a DVD of the performance that adds "Cowgirl In The Sand." Watch the video here.
Neil Young Previews Young Shakespeare Live Release
Neil Young Shares Video From New 1990 Live Package With Crazy Horse
Neil Young Streams Crazy Horse Version Of 'Pocahontas'
Neil Young Shares Trailer For 'Way Down In The Rust Bucket'
Neil Young Announces New Live Package With Crazy Horse
Neil Young Streams New 'Comes A Time' Isolation Performance
Neil Young Streams 1972 Rarity
Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries
Neil Young Offers Free Access To Neil Young Archives
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air- New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming- Black Sabbath Share Rarity- Original Foo Fighter Returns- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Still Up In The Air
New Angels & Airwaves Album Coming Says DeLonge
Black Sabbath Share Rare Single Version Of 'Lady Evil'
Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith Returns With Assertion
New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson
Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage) and Jared Dines Tease New Band Sion
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream 1990 Performance
Singled Out: Ricky Warwick's You're My Rock N Roll