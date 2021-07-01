Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream

(hennemusic) Carlos Santana will launch a new streaming compilation and playlist entitled "Splendiferous Santana" on July 2. The iconic guitarist has personally handpicked 30 of his favorite tracks for the project, which showcases highlights from his 2003-2019 musical output spanning 2003-2019.
In the wake of his 1999 smash, "Supernatural", Santana went on to release seven albums over the past two decades - from 2002's "Shaman" to 2019's US Top 5 set, "Africa Speaks."
When choosing his favorite tracks for "Splendiferous Santana", Carlos selected nine songs each from "Shaman" and 2005's "All That I Am", six from 2014's "Corazón", three from 2007's "Ultimate Santana", two from "Africa Speaks" and one from 2012's "Shape Shifter."
Guest artists collaborating with Santana on the "Splendiferous Santana" compilation include Plácido Domingo ("Novus), Ismaila and Touré Kunda ("Con Santana"), will.i.am ("I Am Somebody"), Samuel Rosa (Saideira), Los Fabulosos Cadillacs ("Mal Bicho"), Macy Gray ("Amoré (Sexo)"), Seal ("You Are My Kind"), Chad Kroeger ("Into the Night"), Sean Paul and Joss Stone ("Cry Baby Cry"), Anthony Hamilton ("Twisted"), Musiq ("Nothing At All"), Citizen Cope ("Sideways"), Alejandro Lerner ("Hoy Es Adios"), Diego Torres ("Amor Correspondido"), Kirk Hammett ("Trinity"), Tina Turner ("The Game of Love"), Gloria Estefan ("Beijo de Longe"), Romeo Santos ("Margarita"), Bo Bice ("Brown Skin Girl"), Steven Tyler ("Just Feel Better"), Juanes ("La Flaca") and Buika ("Yo Me Lo Merezco," "Candombe Cumbele").
"Splendiferous is a vision collection of incredible songs that I feel needed to be shared with the listeners' heart," says Santana. "I personally compiled the songs in a flow that speaks to me and tells a story, outside of time. The songs are assigned and designed to unite and celebrate humanity and bring healing and intimacy. I invite you to turn it up and join us for a glorious ride and enjoy 'The Summer of Santana!' It's going to be Splendiferous!" Read more here.
