Hidden Figures Recruit Fit For A King's Ryan Kirby For 'Borderline'

Hidden Figures are joined by Fit For A King's Ryan Kirby on their brand new single "Borderline" that was inspired by frontman Nick Farrar's struggle with mental health, dealing with both Borderline Personality Disorder and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Nick explains, “The song is an inward reflection on how the two mental disorders have affected me in my life and how in trying to deal with them over the years have cost me relationships with family members, friends, and significant others.

“In the song we talk about what it is like to deal with the disorders in themselves and we take a look into what I perceive to be the reason why people have walked out of my life or just abandonment in general.” Stream the lyric video below:

