.

Michael Franti & Spearhead Share 'Good Day For A Good Day'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Michael Franti single art

Michael Franti & Spearhead have released a brand new single called "Good Day For A Good Day," as they gear up to up launch the U.S. leg of their world tour.

The new track was written and produced solely by Franti. He had this to say, "We've been blown away by the enthusiasm our fans have shown so far for the Good Day For A Good Day World Tour and the Soulshine at Sea Cruise, and we thought we'd celebrate by releasing a new song for Soulrockers to sing along with us!"

He added, "'Good Day For A Good Day' is about how sometimes we can make the choice to have an enjoyable day, despite the circumstances we may face in our usual routines. Sometimes you just need to have a good day to help you get through to the next one."

The U.S. leg of the Good Day For A Good Day World Tour will be launching on August 18th in Manteo, NC and will wrap up in mid September, followed by the European leg in early 2022. Stream the new single below:


Related Stories


Michael Franti & Spearhead Share 'Good Day For A Good Day'

Michael Franti & Spearhead Release 'I Got You' Video

News > Michael Franti

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album Reissue With Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more

Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more

Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works- Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' Passes 1 Billion Milestone- Alex Lifeson's New Band Mixing Album- Skid Row's Johnny Solinger Passes Away- more

Reviews

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas residency After First Shows Sell Out

Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video

Glassjaw Announce Limited Edition 20+ Anniversary Release

Anthrax Share Episode 20 Of Anniversary Video Series

We Are Scientists Stream 'Contact High' And Announce Album

Michael Franti & Spearhead Share 'Good Day For A Good Day'

Carlos Santana Launching 'Splendiferous Santana' Compilation Stream

Brett Young Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Pandora