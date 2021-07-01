Michael Franti & Spearhead Share 'Good Day For A Good Day'

Michael Franti & Spearhead have released a brand new single called "Good Day For A Good Day," as they gear up to up launch the U.S. leg of their world tour.

The new track was written and produced solely by Franti. He had this to say, "We've been blown away by the enthusiasm our fans have shown so far for the Good Day For A Good Day World Tour and the Soulshine at Sea Cruise, and we thought we'd celebrate by releasing a new song for Soulrockers to sing along with us!"



He added, "'Good Day For A Good Day' is about how sometimes we can make the choice to have an enjoyable day, despite the circumstances we may face in our usual routines. Sometimes you just need to have a good day to help you get through to the next one."

The U.S. leg of the Good Day For A Good Day World Tour will be launching on August 18th in Manteo, NC and will wrap up in mid September, followed by the European leg in early 2022. Stream the new single below:

