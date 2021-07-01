We Are Scientists Stream 'Contact High' And Announce Album

We Are Scientists have shared a brand new single called "Contact High". The track comes from their first new album in three years, "Huffy", which is set to be released on October 8th.
Singer and guitarist Keith Murray had this to say, "Love songs can easily be goofy and embarrassing, and so I sometimes have a hard time writing songs that are unambiguously romantic.
"'Contact High' really nails that heady rush of full-throttle infatuation for me, though, because it evokes my trifecta of mood-altering stimuli - dizzying romantic interaction, rousing music, and second-hand contact with psychoactive chemicals (in descending order of personal preference)." Stream the song below:
