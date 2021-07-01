Within Temptation Reschedule The Aftermath VR Streaming Event

Within Temptation have announced that they have been forced to postpone their "The Aftermath: A Show In a Virtual Reality" streaming event a week due to technical issues.
The event will now be taking place on July 15th and 16th, rescheduled from the original dates (July 8th and 9th). Sharon den Adel had this to say, "You all know we are absolute heroes in rescheduling dates and now we've reached a new milestone: our shortest postponement in our career so far.
"We're working very hard on our VR-event, but as it's something we've never done before - and definitely something you have never SEEN before - we sometimes experience a few hiccups in the process that are completely new to us and the crew.
She continues, "To smooth everything out and create the best possible, spectacular, and mythical experience for you, we've decided to postpone The Aftermath - A Show In a Virtual Reality to July 15 and 16.
"It's only one week and we know that it'll be worth the short wait. We can't wait for you to see it. It's going to be a show to remember!" Tickets are available here.
