Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked' And Announce Album

Keavin Wiggins | 07-02-2021

Imagine Dragons are streaming their brand new single entitled "Wrecked". The track comes ahead of their brand new Rock Rubin produced studio album, "Mercury - Act 1", which they will be releasing on September 3rd.

"Wrecked" was inspired after Dan Reynolds tragically lost his his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, to cancer. He had this to say, "She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met.

"Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express. I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I've watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I've also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.

"This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love." Stream the song below:

