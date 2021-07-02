.

Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Steve Hackett album art

Genesis icon Steve Hackett has premiered the music video for his brand new single "Wingbeats", which is the first song from his forthcoming album "Surrender Of Silence".

The new record will be released by Inside Out Music on September 21th and Steve had this to say, "It's a 'no holds barred' album, riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore.

"I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage... and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It's terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we've all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender of Silence!" Watch the video below:

Steve Hackett's "Wingbeats" Music Video


Related Stories


Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video

Steve Hackett Explains Why He Left Genesis and Rules Out Reunion

Steve Hackett Releases 'Sirocco' Video

Steve Hackett Unplugs For 'Under A Mediterranean Sky'

Steve Hackett Shares 'The Cinema Show' Live Video

Steve Hackett Shares Live 'Under The Eye Of The Sun' Video

Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

Steve Hackett To Revisit Genesis' Seconds Out on 2020 Tour

Steve Hackett To Play Classic Genesis Album For First Time On Tour

Steve Hackett Releases 'Peace' Video

News > Steve Hackett

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Band Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more

Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more

K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH Headline Dates- Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With New Residency- Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

advertisement
Latest News

The Band Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson

Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online

Capstan Recruit Silverstein's Shane Told For 'alone'

Queen Highlight John Deacon With New Episode Of The Greatest

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked' And Announce Album

Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video

Vinnie Moore Debuts 'Kung Fu Grip' Video

Singled Out: Goodnight, Sunrise's Won't Be Long