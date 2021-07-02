Steve Hackett Shares 'Wingbeats' Video

Genesis icon Steve Hackett has premiered the music video for his brand new single "Wingbeats", which is the first song from his forthcoming album "Surrender Of Silence".

The new record will be released by Inside Out Music on September 21th and Steve had this to say, "It's a 'no holds barred' album, riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore.

"I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage... and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It's terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we've all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender of Silence!" Watch the video below:

Steve Hackett's "Wingbeats" Music Video

