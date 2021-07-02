Vinnie Moore Debuts 'Kung Fu Grip' Video

Guitar icon Vinnie Moore has released a music video for his new single "Kung Fu Grip". The track comes from his latest studio album, "Soul Shifter".

Vinnie had this to say about the song,, "This is one of my funkier and playful songs. Making this video was some of the most fun ever. Scott Johnson from Rock Titan TV filmed and put this video together for me.

"Our goal for this was to be as cheesy and funny as possible. I showed my absolute mastery of nun chucks, swords, and kicks in this vid. hahaha." Watch the video below:

