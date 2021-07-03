Emarosa's Chris Roberts Returns With The Difference Between

The Difference Between, the new band fronted by original Emarosa frontman Chris Roberts, have released a new track and music video entitled "Envenom".

Apart from Roberts on lead vocals, the band also features Chris Wethington (Softspoken) and drummer Cody Frain (A Scent Like Wolves), along with Garrett Harper on bass.

The track comes from the supergroup's forthcoming debut EP, which will be entitled 'Detach: Envenom', and is set for release on July 30th. Watch the video below:

