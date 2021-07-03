Eternal Boy Release 'The L-Word' Video

Eternal Boy have released a brand new music video for their song "The L-Word." The track comes from their latest studio album, "Bad Days Are Over".

They had this to say about the single, "This is the best song we've ever written. Kind of. Well, yea it is. It is a song about a person who is independent, self-confident, doesn't care about what others think of them, and they show you how to lead the life you were meant to live.

"Of course, you fall for them, however, you've read the situation wrong. I think we have all been in a situation like this and the video captures that youthful innocence that we all treasure so much." Watch the video below:

