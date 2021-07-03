John Corabi Heading to Mexico For Live And Unplugged Tour

After playing to fans in the U.S. this spring, John Corabi (Motley Crue, The Dead Daisies, Union, The Scream) plans to unplug for fans in Mexico later this summer.
He had this to say, "Hello and good morning kids! Guess what I'm up to this August... That's right Mexico I'm coming to see you! Get ready for some Music, Memes and joyful times. More information will be available soon."
Corabi's Live and Unplugged Mexico Tour will include stops in Toluca (August 25th), Monterrey (8/26), Mexico City (8/27), Guadalajara (8/28) and will wrap up in Ajusco (8/29).
