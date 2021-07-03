.

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation

Keavin Wiggins | 07-03-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

KISS photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

KISS vocalist, rhythm guitarist and cofounder Paul Stanley tweeted an apology for a comment that he made about acclaimed record producer Bob Ezrin in the recently aired A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory".

Ezrin produced two of the band's most beloved studio albums, 1976's "Destroyer" and 1992's "Revenge," as well as their most controversial record, 1981's "(Music From) The Elder".

In the documentary, Stanley described Ezrin as a "functioning addict" during the making of the "Destroyer" album. Paul took to Twitter on Friday (July 2nd) to apologize for the comment.

He tweeted, "Words Hurt. In our documentary I spoke of my dear friend Bob Ezrin as a 'functioning addict' while we made Destroyer. The impact of that word was lost on me. Although not intended, the hurt & stigma attached is far reaching. That statement was inaccurate, not true and I misspoke."

Related Stories


KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation

KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory

Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television

KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates

KISS Stream 'Heaven's On Fire' Off The Soundboard

Paul Stanley Talks Upcoming KISS Biopic 'Shout It Out Loud'

KISS Stream 'Off The Soundboard' Recording Of Classic Hit

KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory

KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates

News > KISS

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more

Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more

Sammy Hagar Expands Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video- Glassjaw- Eddie Van Halen- more

K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Name- Sammy Hagar Would Change Eddie Van Halen Parts Of 'Red'- Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series- more

Reviews

Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple

MorleyView HorrorPops

Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

advertisement
Latest News

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online

Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member

Eighteen Visions Share New Song '1996'

We Were Promised Jetpacks Change Things Up With 'Fat Chance'

John Corabi Heading to Mexico For Live And Unplugged Tour

Maximo Park Share 'Versions Of You (By The Riverside)' Video

Emarosa's Chris Roberts Returns With The Difference Between