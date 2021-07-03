KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation

KISS vocalist, rhythm guitarist and cofounder Paul Stanley tweeted an apology for a comment that he made about acclaimed record producer Bob Ezrin in the recently aired A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory".
Ezrin produced two of the band's most beloved studio albums, 1976's "Destroyer" and 1992's "Revenge," as well as their most controversial record, 1981's "(Music From) The Elder".
In the documentary, Stanley described Ezrin as a "functioning addict" during the making of the "Destroyer" album. Paul took to Twitter on Friday (July 2nd) to apologize for the comment.
He tweeted, "Words Hurt. In our documentary I spoke of my dear friend Bob Ezrin as a 'functioning addict' while we made Destroyer. The impact of that word was lost on me. Although not intended, the hurt & stigma attached is far reaching. That statement was inaccurate, not true and I misspoke."
