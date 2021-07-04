.

Testament's Steve Di Giorgio And Interludio Duo Cover Death Classic

Keavin Wiggins | 07-04-2021

Testament Video still
Video still

Testament bassist Steve Di Giorgio recently teamed up with Italian string band Interludio Duo for a cover of the classic death song "Overactive Imagination".

Interludio Duo had this to say about how the collaboration came about, "Interludio Duo is a String Band that would like to propose both their Post-Modern original tracks along with their own Rock and Metal Masterpiece arrangements. Jacopo (violin) and Aurelio (cello) have always played classical and modern music in various formations and with different instruments.

"The idea of arranging 'Overactive Imagination' track by Death comes from Aurelio's desire to arrange a Death Metal Masterpiece for the duo. Both the Violinist and the Cellist loved and played Death Metal, and they well know the history of that genre. So they began with one of the best DM album ever: 'Individual Thought Patterns'.

"In the meantime Aurelio got in touch with Steve Di Giorgio to talk about some bass parts related to Death. Soon Steve understood that Interludio Duo wanted to do things seriously. He literally threw himself into the production saying he wanted to make a trio in the recording of 'Overactive Imagination'.

"It was the beginning of a collaboration and friendship with a great artist, with THE Metal Bass Legend. The Production, led by Stefano Pavoni, has put in place all the necessary forces to manage audio and video recordings from around the world.

"Video editing was wisely performed by Marco Bergamini. Interludio is working at the moment on writing new arrangements and songs. Many SDG fans and ID fans asked us for new tracks and soon they will be satisfied with a new ambitious project." Watch the video below:


