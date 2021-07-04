Villagers 'So Simpatico' With New Video

Villagers has released a music video for the new track "So Simpatico" that was directed by Rosie Barrett. The song is the second single from the forthcoming album "Fever Dreams", which is due August 20th.
Conor O'Brien had this to say about the song, "It's a song of devotion; whether to a person, the self, or the art of being, a struggle for authenticity is at its core.
"We all jammed and recorded an early version with too many words and I took it home and simplified it until it was as pure an expression as possible. It's a pop song about the essence of love."
Barrett said of the video, "So Simpatico is a journey of awakening and self-reflection of a sad clown finding love within himself and sparking that zest for life that was lost some time ago.
"Creating a visual narrative for this beautiful song was a joy as I have been long admiring Conor's music. I had the pleasure of working with a brilliant cast and crew in the making and I am very excited to see this video out in the world." Watch the clip below:
