Common Choir Unleash 'Idle Hands' Video

Minneapolis metalcore band Common Choir have released a music video for their brand new Nick Pocock produced single "Idle Hands".
The group had this to say about the track, ""Idle Hands" is about cause and effect, action vs inaction, and how often times doing nothing is the worst thing we can do for our own lives.
"Accepting this and our own ability to try and fail is one of the most important parts of growing and becoming better people. This song looks at that from the perspective of a person who learned that lesson the hard way." Watch the video below:
