Singled Out: HopeFool's Contender

Austin, Texas alt rockers HopeFool recently released their latest single "Contender" and to celebrate we asked frontman Michael Boyd to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
So the very first time Dylan played the instrumental for me, he prefaced it with that he was going with a more mainstream rock sound and I listened to it with the intention of going in the generic 'I'm the Champion' route but when I was listening to it, I felt a bit of anger and defiance behind it and I thought to myself, 'Nah, I'm going for more than Champion.' and I built the song around that line.
It took me about 6 or 7 separate sessions over a week span to get the lyrics done. The direction changed a bunch and it took a bit of meditating to find exactly how I wanted to present it. Early on I was more directly focused on the NCAA and how they have these mega million dollar TV deals and for a long time and even in some ways to date they're punishing athletes for anything they do to monetize themselves. And essentially most of these athletes are on 5-30K a year scholarship and giving all the time it takes to be a student athlete and some of these schools are making millions of these kids. It's crazy.
So then I realized that applies to so much of us. And there isn't always a correlation between contribution or work and effort exerted and the compensation behind it. And in a lot of cases many of us are competing for this final prize that ultimately benefits someone else. And it starts in schools and what we're expected to learn and what we're not taught and it exists throughout life. Society still isn't designed for everyone to successful and prosperous. And so while civilization today might eclipse yesterday's, it still falls short of serving everyone. And that's ultimately why civilization and government were created, to serve everyone. And it's on everyone.
So ultimately it's about chasing that equilibrium where the masses aren't competing for scraps for the benefit of a few.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Myles Kennedy Announces U.S. Solo Tour
Ego Kill Talent Launching Acoustic EP Series
Patrick Droney Adds Dates To Fall Tour
Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery
Former Uriah Heep vocalist John Lawton Has Died
Robert Plant Revisits 2009 Collaboration With Scott Matthews