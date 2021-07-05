Slash Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety

Legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash celebrated 15 years of sobriety, according to a July 4th social media post from his girlfriend Meegan Hodges.

Meegan shared via her Instagram page, "Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! 'An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything' (wise words someone said).

"I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back!" See Meegan's post here.



