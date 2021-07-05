Slash Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety

Legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash celebrated 15 years of sobriety, according to a July 4th social media post from his girlfriend Meegan Hodges.
Meegan shared via her Instagram page, "Baby, Congratulations on your 15 YEARS of SOBRIETY! 'An addict who achieves recovery is capable of achieving anything' (wise words someone said).
"I am so very proud of you every day but today I am so very extra proud of you. I love you to the moon and back!" See Meegan's post here.
Slash And Matt Sorum Were Approached To Join The Compulsions
Guns N' Roses' Slash Taking Advantage Of Lockdown
Five Finger Death Punch Star To Appear On Slash Bassist's Series
Guns N' Roses Guitarist To Guest On Slash Bandmate's Talk Show
Former KISS Guitarist Teams Up With Slash Solo Band Members
Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 2020 In Review
Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring 2020 In Review
Eddie Van Halen's death Was A Huge Blow To Slash
Slash Thinks New Guns N' Roses and Solo Music Will Come in 2021
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Apologizes For Bob Ezrin Accusation- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online- Queensryche Reveal Departure Of A Member- more
Rush Can Never Exist Again Says Lifeson- Previous Unreleased Tom Petty Song '105 Degrees' Streaming Online- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Wrecked'- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video
Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary
Five Finger Death Punch's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel
Slash Celebrates 15 Years Of Sobriety
Red River Hymn Share Russell Crowe Inspired 'Divorce Party'
Common Choir Unleash 'Idle Hands' Video
The Five Hundred Deliver The Walls Of Jericho Video With Andreas Bjulver
Singled Out: S.A.A.R.A's Forest