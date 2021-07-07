Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown

Metal supergroup Down have announced that they will be returning to the stage on August 13th for their NOLA Town Throwdown in-person concert that will also be livestreamed.
The band, frontman Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower, and bassist Pat Bruders, will be taking the stage at the Fillmore in their hometown of New Orleans for the special event.
Kirk Windstein had this to say, "Playing on stage with my brothers in Down is always a special moment to me. We can't wait to blow the roof off of The Fillmore! Being in NOLA takes this to a whole new level!"
Jimmy Bower shared, "It's been way too long, y'all! I can't remember the last time we played NOLA. On Friday, August 13th we will play our hometown. A Down show y'all! Old friends, good times, and great tunes on a superstitious night! We're ready to jam, are you?"
Philip H. Anselmo said, "It's gonna be great to play our home town again! Always a blast!"
Pepper Keenan added, "NOLA Town Throwdown is a long time coming. Let's do this and make it epic! Up the hammers!"
Pat Bruders concluded, "Through the hard times and now for the good times, this is gonna be a very special show for everyone! We're ready to turn it up and slam it DOWN!"
Tickets for the live performance will be going on sale at 10AM CT via Livenation.com this Friday, July 9th. Tickets for the livestream will be available via down-nola.com.
K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live MammothWVH 'Don't Back Down' Video
3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour
Enter Shikari Headlining Download Pilot Festival
Singled Out: High Shores' Let Me Down
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'
Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'
Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released
Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown
Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'
Senses Fail Announce Joshua Tree Livestreams
Enuff Z'nuff Releasing Box Set Of Early Demos and Recordings
Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October
Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP
The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued
Destruction 'Reject Emotions' With New Live Video