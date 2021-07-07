Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown

Metal supergroup Down have announced that they will be returning to the stage on August 13th for their NOLA Town Throwdown in-person concert that will also be livestreamed.

The band, frontman Philip H. Anselmo, guitarists Pepper Keenan and Kirk Windstein, drummer Jimmy Bower, and bassist Pat Bruders, will be taking the stage at the Fillmore in their hometown of New Orleans for the special event.

Kirk Windstein had this to say, "Playing on stage with my brothers in Down is always a special moment to me. We can't wait to blow the roof off of The Fillmore! Being in NOLA takes this to a whole new level!"

Jimmy Bower shared, "It's been way too long, y'all! I can't remember the last time we played NOLA. On Friday, August 13th we will play our hometown. A Down show y'all! Old friends, good times, and great tunes on a superstitious night! We're ready to jam, are you?"

Philip H. Anselmo said, "It's gonna be great to play our home town again! Always a blast!"

Pepper Keenan added, "NOLA Town Throwdown is a long time coming. Let's do this and make it epic! Up the hammers!"

Pat Bruders concluded, "Through the hard times and now for the good times, this is gonna be a very special show for everyone! We're ready to turn it up and slam it DOWN!"

Tickets for the live performance will be going on sale at 10AM CT via Livenation.com this Friday, July 9th. Tickets for the livestream will be available via down-nola.com.



Related Stories

K.K. Downing Faced Legal Warning Over KK's Priest Band Name

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live MammothWVH 'Don't Back Down' Video

3 Doors Down Announce The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour

Enter Shikari Headlining Download Pilot Festival

Singled Out: High Shores' Let Me Down

Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Love Rain Down'

Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'

Tom Petty 'Drivin' Down To Georgia' Video Released

Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour

News > Down



