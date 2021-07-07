Enuff Z'nuff Releasing Box Set Of Early Demos and Recordings

Enuff Z'nuff are stream the demo "Bye Bye Love" from their forthcoming "Never Enuff - Rarities & Demos" box set that will be released by Cleopatra Records on August 27th.
The set will be offered as a 3CD set, as well as a 4LP set on colored vinyl and will feature recordings made by the group prior to their major label debut on Atlantic Records in 1989.
Both formats will include a booklet that will feature numerous rare and unseen photos of the band, many of them shot by veteran photographer Paul Natkin, as well as fan submitted photos from over the years. Stream "Bye Bye Love" and see the tracklisting below:
Track List:
DISC 1: McNulty's Basement
1. Bye Bye Love
2. I Won't Forget
3. Say It Isn't So
4. Girl Crazy
5. Tears Away
6. New Night Tonight
7. Just What You Want
8. Love On Your Mind
9. I Want You Back
10. Never Let You Go
11. Everyone Says No
12. I Can't Get Over You
DISC 2: Prairie Street
1. Temporarily Disconnected
2. The Real Thing
3. Number One
4. Higher
5. Enough's Enough
6. Why Does It Have To End
7. Million Miles Away
8. Misery
9. Soldier's Story
10. Valentine
11. Tossed In My Face
12. Maybe Someday
13. Fallin' In Love
14.Will You Remember
15. 1, 2, 3
DISC 3: Longwood Towers
1. Crazy Night
2. Still Lovers
3. Somewhere Else For Me
4. Help
5. Holdin' Out 4 More
6. Yesterday's Gone
7. How Does It Feel
8. I Don't Mind
9. So Fine
10. Cupid's Laughing
11. Tara Nichole
12. No Girl Of Mine
13. Look What You Do
