Martina McBride Announces Double LP Vinyl Collection

Martina McBride has announced that she will be releasing a special double LP collection entitled "Greatest Hits: The RCA Years", exclusively on vinyl on August 20th.

The new 2 disc collection will include some of her biggest hits including "Independence Day," "Concrete Angel," "This One's For The Girls," "A Broken Wing," and more.

She had this to say, "When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CD's were in. Even though I've always been happy to have my name on any form of recorded music, I've always hoped to see my music on vinyl.

"I'm SO THRILLED to share this double vinyl album of hits that I recorded during my time with RCA. This is a very special project to me and I'm excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection." See the tracklisting below:

Side A:

The Time Has Come

That's Me

My Baby Loves Me

Independence Day

Where I Used To Have A Heart

Life #9

Side B:

Wild Angels

Safe In The Arms Of Love

Cry On The Shoulder Of The Road

Happy Girl

A Broken Wing

Wrong Again

Side C:

Whatever You Say

I Love You

Love's The Only House

Concrete Angel

Blessed

When God-Fearin' Women Get The Blues

Side D:

Where Would You Be

This One's For The Girls

How Far

In My Daughter's Eyes

Anyway

Wrong Baby Wrong Baby Wrong



