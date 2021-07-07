Martina McBride Announces Double LP Vinyl Collection

Martina McBride has announced that she will be releasing a special double LP collection entitled "Greatest Hits: The RCA Years", exclusively on vinyl on August 20th.
The new 2 disc collection will include some of her biggest hits including "Independence Day," "Concrete Angel," "This One's For The Girls," "A Broken Wing," and more.
She had this to say, "When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CD's were in. Even though I've always been happy to have my name on any form of recorded music, I've always hoped to see my music on vinyl.
"I'm SO THRILLED to share this double vinyl album of hits that I recorded during my time with RCA. This is a very special project to me and I'm excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection." See the tracklisting below:
Side A:
The Time Has Come
That's Me
My Baby Loves Me
Independence Day
Where I Used To Have A Heart
Life #9
Side B:
Wild Angels
Safe In The Arms Of Love
Cry On The Shoulder Of The Road
Happy Girl
A Broken Wing
Wrong Again
Side C:
Whatever You Say
I Love You
Love's The Only House
Concrete Angel
Blessed
When God-Fearin' Women Get The Blues
Side D:
Where Would You Be
This One's For The Girls
How Far
In My Daughter's Eyes
Anyway
Wrong Baby Wrong Baby Wrong
