The worlds of rock and country music will be coming together for the second annual ATlive which will be taking place on November 5th and 6th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The first night will be fueled by country music stars with George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith set to take the stage. The second night will rock with Metallica, Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet.
"We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists," said Tim Zulawski, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment who are promoting the event.
"From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will become the must-see event for Atlanta. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need."
Tickets will be going on sale next Friday, July 16th at 10am ET at Ticketmaster. Watch the announcement video below:
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group
Metallica Preview Black Album reissue with Live 1991 'Sad But True' Video
Metallica Share Alternative Version Of 'Sad But True'
Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White
Metallica Celebrating The Black Album Anniversary With Special Releases
Metallica Announce 2022 Summer Festival Appearances
Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 25th Anniversary
MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance
Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
Killswitch Engage Offshoot Times Of Grace Share 'Rescue' Video- Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 39th Wedding Anniversary- 5FDP's Chris Kael Named Kentucky Colonel- more
Metallica and Stone Temple Pilots Sons Form New Group- Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba- The Devil Wears Prada Frontman Crowdfunds Broken Tooth- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time
Down Announces NOLA Town Throwdown
Between The Buried And Me Get Animated For 'Fix The Error'
Senses Fail Announce Joshua Tree Livestreams
Enuff Z'nuff Releasing Box Set Of Early Demos and Recordings
Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October
Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP
The Long Goodbye: LCD Soundsystem Live At Madison Square Garden Being Reissued
Destruction 'Reject Emotions' With New Live Video