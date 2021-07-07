Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup

The worlds of rock and country music will be coming together for the second annual ATlive which will be taking place on November 5th and 6th at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The first night will be fueled by country music stars with George Strait, Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith set to take the stage. The second night will rock with Metallica, Cage The Elephant and Greta Van Fleet.

"We are thrilled to be bringing ATLive back with an incredible lineup of artists," said Tim Zulawski, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment who are promoting the event.

"From the beginning, our goal was to create a concert series that will become the must-see event for Atlanta. In our first year, we delivered a world-class experience for fans from across the world and we are excited to create that same experience again while giving back to our communities and those in need."

Tickets will be going on sale next Friday, July 16th at 10am ET at Ticketmaster. Watch the announcement video below:

