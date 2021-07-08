Enter Shikari Announce North American Tour

Enter Shikari have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next spring to promote their "Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible" album that will feature support from Wargasm
Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say, "After waiting patiently for almost two years for the opportunity, we can't believe we're finally going to get to play tracks from Nothing Is True... on actual North American soil, in front of you wonderful North American people."
The trek is scheduled to launch on March 25th at Hi-Fi in Dallas, Tx and will be concluding on April 23rd in Pomona, Ca at The Glass House. See the dates below:
Mar 25 Dallas, TX - Hi-Fi
Mar 26 Austin, TX - Mohawk
Mar 27 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Mar 29 Orlando, FL - The Social
Mar 30 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
Apr 01 Philadelphia PA - Union Transfer
Apr 02 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Apr 03 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Apr 04 Washington, DC - Union Stage
Apr 06 Toronto, ON - Opera House
Apr 07 Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
Apr 08 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
Apr 09 Milwalkee, WI - Backroom @ Colectivo
Apr 10 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Apr 12 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Apr 13 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Apr 15 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
Apr 16 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Apr 17 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
Apr 19 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville
Apr 20 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Apr 22 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
Apr 23 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
