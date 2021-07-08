Enter Shikari Announce North American Tour

Enter Shikari have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next spring to promote their "Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible" album that will feature support from Wargasm

Frontman Rou Reynolds had this to say, "After waiting patiently for almost two years for the opportunity, we can't believe we're finally going to get to play tracks from Nothing Is True... on actual North American soil, in front of you wonderful North American people."

The trek is scheduled to launch on March 25th at Hi-Fi in Dallas, Tx and will be concluding on April 23rd in Pomona, Ca at The Glass House. See the dates below:

Mar 25 Dallas, TX - Hi-Fi

Mar 26 Austin, TX - Mohawk

Mar 27 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Mar 29 Orlando, FL - The Social

Mar 30 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Apr 01 Philadelphia PA - Union Transfer

Apr 02 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Apr 03 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Apr 04 Washington, DC - Union Stage

Apr 06 Toronto, ON - Opera House

Apr 07 Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

Apr 08 Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Apr 09 Milwalkee, WI - Backroom @ Colectivo

Apr 10 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Apr 12 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Apr 13 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Apr 15 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Apr 16 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Apr 17 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

Apr 19 Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Roseville

Apr 20 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Apr 22 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

Apr 23 Pomona, CA - The Glass House



Related Stories

Enter Shikari Headlining Download Pilot Festival

Enter Shikari Release 'The Last Spark (Bootleg Series Vol. 11)'

Enter Shikari Streaming New Song 'The King'

Enter Shikari Streaming New Single 'Stop The Clocks'

Enter Shikari Announce Stop The Clocks North America Tour

Enter Shikari Recruit Fan To Make Animated 'Undercover Agents' Video

News > Enter Shikari



