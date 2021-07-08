Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard' Featuring New Singer

Fuel have released their brand new single "Hard", which is the first taste of the new band's lineup and comes from their forthcoming album "Anomaly".
The new lineup, featuring original members Carl Bell and Kevin Miller, along with their brand new vocalist John Corsale, guitarist Mark Klotz and bassist Tommy Nat, will be releasing the new album in October.
Bell recently said of the band's new vocalist, "A few months ago I had no idea I would be returning to Fuel full time, so when it happened, my first call was to Kevin. He simply said, 'I have the band. I promise you, these are the guys.' He was right. All are great musicians, and John is this 26-year-old great guitarist as well as a great vocalist and frontman.
"He sounds fantastic on the album and amazing on our previous hits as well. From the moment I first heard him play and sing I thought, wow ... this just got real interesting." Stream the song below:
