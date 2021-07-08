Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard' Featuring New Singer

Fuel have released their brand new single "Hard", which is the first taste of the new band's lineup and comes from their forthcoming album "Anomaly".

The new lineup, featuring original members Carl Bell and Kevin Miller, along with their brand new vocalist John Corsale, guitarist Mark Klotz and bassist Tommy Nat, will be releasing the new album in October.

Bell recently said of the band's new vocalist, "A few months ago I had no idea I would be returning to Fuel full time, so when it happened, my first call was to Kevin. He simply said, 'I have the band. I promise you, these are the guys.' He was right. All are great musicians, and John is this 26-year-old great guitarist as well as a great vocalist and frontman.

"He sounds fantastic on the album and amazing on our previous hits as well. From the moment I first heard him play and sing I thought, wow ... this just got real interesting." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Fuel Preview First Single From Forthcoming Album

Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer

Fuel Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'Something Like Human'

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returned To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video 2020 In Review

Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video

AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young

AC/DC's New Song 'Shot In The Dark' Fuels TV Ad

Phil Anselmo Fuels King Parrot's New Song 'Nor Is Yours'

News > Fuel



