Tremonti Announces New Album 'Marching In Time'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-08-2021

Marching In Time album art

Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti has announced that his solo band, Tremonti, will be releasing their album, "Marching In Time", on September 24th.

Mark once again recruited Michael "Elvis" Baskette to produce the album, Tremonti's fifth studio record, with the title track inspired by his experience of have a child during the global pandemic.

Fans can catch Tremonti on the road later this year with Sevendust. They will be kicking things off with this year's Rocklahoma festival on September 3rd in Pryor, OK and will conclude the trek on September 26th in Orlando.

