Wolves In The Throne Room Share New Song 'Spirit Of Lightning'

Wolves In The Throne Room have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Spirit Of Lightning", which comes from their forthcoming album "Primordial Arcana" that is set to hit stores on August 20th.
The band had this to say about the song, "'Spirit of Lightning' returns briefly to the earthly plane as a tribute to the human connections forged in music. Metal is a community that's bonded together through music and spirituality.
"This song is an homage to that community, that brotherhood and the virtues that can be espoused through it-going all the way back to the progenitors of the genre." Watch the video below:
