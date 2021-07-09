Everyone Dies In Utah Stream 'Lane Of Memory'

Everyone Dies In Utah have released a brand new single called "Lane Of Memory". The track comes from an EP that the group plans to release later this year.
Frontman Danny Martiniez had this to say about the new single, "We've been a band for 12 years. We've always kept our fans in mind when making new songs.
"Lane of Memory' was a journey for us and we're excited to see the last song we wrote for our new EP coming out later this year to be the first to picked up and listened by so many people.
"Sirius got behind us and next thing we know Spotify keeps adding it to playlists. We are humbled and excited about the momentum behind our new single." Stream it via Spotify.
