Singled Out: The Spare Parts' Burning Up

The Spare Parts recently released their new album "Infatuation" and to celebrate we asked frontman Phillip Vonesh to tell us about the song "Burning Up." Here is the story:

Hey! My name is Phillip Vonesh, I am the lead singer and primary songwriter for The Spare Parts, out of Toronto, Canada. I wrote the original chord progression to our song "Burning Up" while sitting out on a hot and humid balcony in Hamilton, Ontario in July of 2018.

I was just absentmindedly playing and singing ad-libbed lyrics to the new girl I was seeing at the time. She was a new love in a new city and it was exciting! I remember we were on the 7th or 8th floor with a view out over Lake Ontario, watching storm clouds off in the distance.

The original lyrics were very sweet and silly, I wish I still had them! In the subsequent weeks, I couldn't get the melody out of my head. It followed me everywhere! I remember walking around Toronto and just singing to myself: 'Baby I'm burning, baby I'm burning up'.

The lyrics fell into place as a song about the initial infatuation of a new person and the allure of potential love. The studio is where the song really came into its own. Lead guitarist Bill Dyan laid down a huge intro and solo on the track.

In listening back it was clear that "Burning Up" had to be the opening song on the album. Sonically and thematically it sets the stage for the rest of the record; and it all started with an acoustic guitar on a balcony in Hamilton, Ontario.

