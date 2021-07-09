The The's 2018 Comeback Concert Set For Album, Video and Film Release

The The's 2018 comeback concert will the focus of a new live album, film and book called "The Comeback Special" and the first single from the releases, "Sweet Bird Of Truth" is now available.
The band took the stage at the Royal Albert Hall on June 5th, 2018 and performed their first concert in 16 years and the live album and home video will be released on October 29th in various formats including Limited Edition 2CD mediabook, Triple LP, Limited Edition Triple LP (Crystal Clear), DVD mediabook, Blu-ray mediabook.
A premiere for the concert film by Tim Pope is set to take place on October 1st at The Troxy in London and will include a screening of the film, as well as a special Q&A session with Matt Johnson, Tim Pope and special guests. Fans that preorder one of the new live releases here, will have exclusive access to the tickets before the general sale starts on July 8th, 10am BST.
According to the announcement, "he highlight of this multi-format release is an exquisitely designed 136-page art book, which tells the whole story behind The Comeback Special with hundreds of behind-the-scenes photos, film stills, contributions and stories, as well as 6 discs including exclusive audio content, plus director Tim Pope's film of the concert on both Blu-ray and DVD." Watch the "Sweet Bird Of Truth" video below:
